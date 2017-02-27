Last month's raid in Yemen, which cost the lives of a U.S. Navy SEAL as well as multiple children, has so far yielded no significant intelligence, U.S. officials told NBC News.
While Pentagon officials have said the raid produced "actionable intelligence," senior officials who spoke to NBC News said they were unaware of any.
The father of the dead SEAL questioned the premise of the raid in an interview with the Miami Herald published Sunday.
"Why at this time did there have to be this stupid mission when it wasn't even barely a week into [President Trump's] administration?" Bill Owens, whose youngest son Ryan was killed during the raid, said.
