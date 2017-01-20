Dispatches From D.C.: The Inauguration of Donald Trump

NBC Bay Area's Sr. Digital Editor Riya Bhattacharjee, Anchor Raj Mathai and multimedia reporter Gillian Edevane are in D.C. covering the inauguration and protests. Follow us online and on Twitter and Facebook for Live updates from the capital.
6:30 a.m. PST
Finally, a @POTUS spotting. "Come get your Obama bags". #Inaugurationpic.twitter.com/XiNtO08IkL
— Riya Bhattacharjee (@loislane28) January 20, 2017
Military trucks, food trucks take over Capitol Hill. #Inaugurationpic.twitter.com/6VaQoiTgVS
— Riya Bhattacharjee (@loislane28) January 20, 2017
5:30 a.m PST
This pin seller didn't vote for @realDonaldTrump but says he's great for business. "I hope to make $10K this weekend." #Inaugurationpic.twitter.com/3lY3RGghtH
— Riya Bhattacharjee (@loislane28) January 19, 2017
"I didn't vote for Trump but I needed money:" #Inauguration flag vendor in D.C. pic.twitter.com/7MlyUksGC0
— Riya Bhattacharjee (@loislane28) January 19, 2017
Wayne Hawkins didn't vote for Trump but he's selling #Inauguration flags & hats. "I'm a businessman. I got a wife and kids to feed." pic.twitter.com/en9FcaGDsQ
— Riya Bhattacharjee (@loislane28) January 19, 2017
"We didn't vote for Donald Trump, but he's good for business:" Most of the inauguration merchandise vendors I talked to Thursday said the same thing: They didn't support Trump, but they were OK with selling Trump merchandise
All ponchos, umbrellas, colorful costumes headed to #Inaugurationpic.twitter.com/qA307C93cE
— Riya Bhattacharjee (@loislane28) January 20, 2017
So far, not a single #Inauguration vendor I spoke w/ said they voted for @realDonaldTrump, but they all believe he's good for business. pic.twitter.com/NXuWO4Rgoq
— Riya Bhattacharjee (@loislane28) January 20, 2017
Security checkpoints in place around Capitol Hill for #inauguration: non-ticketed public will not be allowed into security zones pic.twitter.com/sK4zslfY69
— Riya Bhattacharjee (@loislane28) January 20, 2017
How's this commute?! Not much sleep, but ready for #inauguration. C U on TV. @nbcbayarea@MikeyNoWaypic.twitter.com/ZWx3yIGHqt
— Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) January 20, 2017