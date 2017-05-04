Inmate: Hernandez Mentioned Overturned Conviction If He Died

After a public records request, NBC Boston obtained more than 100 pages of documents, showing everything from what music he downloaded to conversations he had with inmates before his suicide.

More than 100 pages of documents are shedding light on Aaron Hernandez's life, and his death, in prison.

The documents, which NBC Boston Investigators obtained through a public records request, include accounts from inmates who knew the former Patriots tight end.

"Hernandez had recently mentioned a rumor ... if an inmate has an open appeal on his case and dies in prison, he is acquitted of his charge and will be deemed not guilty," one inmate told investigators.

Hernandez had been serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd. He had an active appeal for that conviction.

Additionally, the documents give minute-by-minute details of the efforts to administer CPR and get him to a hospital. It includes photos of Hernandez's Bible, which was marked with blood at John 3:16, the verse he named in ink on his own forehead.

Interviews with inmates describe him as someone who "kept to himself, was very spiritual, appeared to be positive, liked to meditate." Those inmates "did not observe him to be acting differently or having any issues."

One inmate, who claimed to be one of Hernandez's closest friends, said he "just spoke with him [before his death] and he was in a great place."

"He was a spiritual guy who was always quoting the Bible," the inmate said. "Since Friday's verdict, he had been talking about the NFL and going back to play, even if it wasn't with the Pats."

He said he talked about his daughter and spending time with her, and that "there was no indication that he would do anything like that."

The file also includes the 15 tattoos he had, along with 31 pages of disciplinary records. It includes the final disciplinary report in October when another inmate told guards Hernandez and an inmate were locked in his cell together.

"After the unit was secured, I did open Cell 55 and [the inmate] housed in Cell 15 walked out and back to his cell," an officer wrote.

The report states that Hernandez had been written up for acting as a lookout during a fight, for a fight that had to be broken up with a chemical spray, and for hiding a homemade lighter in his waist band.

He was also written up for failure to maintain acceptable hygiene.

For those incidents, he lost visitation, cell phone, gym and yard privileges.

The report also includes music he downloaded for an MP3 player, including "Selfish Girl" and "Unfaithful" by Rihanna, as well as songs by Drake and The Weeknd.

The document lists eight boxes of property belonging to him, which includes toiletries, mail and personal photos. It also includes items missing from his cell, such as a Walkman, a chess table game, headphones and a shirt.

The Department of Correction denied NBC Boston Investigators' request for Hernandez's call and visitor log, saying they are not public records.

However, the report says police listened to seven final phone calls the evening prior to his death.

"All content was future oriented and did not elicit any concerns for safety even in retrospect," it said.