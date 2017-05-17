Dow Plunges as Trump Worries Rattle Wall Street

In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, a sign for Wall Street is carved into a building located near the New York Stock Exchange.

U.S. stocks fell sharply Wednesday morning as investors digested the latest news out of Washington, with the Dow Jones trading more than 230 points lower and Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses, CNBC reported.

The broader S&P 500 and Nasdaq also lagged. Stocks have rallied all year in part because of hope for lower corporate taxes.

Trump Defends Giving 'Facts' to Russia in Closed Meeting

President Donald Trump is standing by his decision to reveal information to Russian ambassadors in a closed-press meeting, calling the information "facts" that he had a right to divulge. According to a Washington Post report, the information was sensitive enough that even some American allies were not aware of it. (Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017)

But "an impeachment proceeding would blow the market away," former General Electric CEO Jack Welch told CNBC. The VIX index, widely considered the best gauge of fear in the market, jumped around 20 percent Wednesday, lifting it to its highest level since April 21.



