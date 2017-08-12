Hundreds of white nationalists and counter-protesters chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency. The rally had been planned to protest Charlottesville's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a downtown park. One night earlier, fights broken out when hundreds of white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia campus carrying torches.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and police dressed in riot gear ordered people to disperse after chaotic violent clashes between white nationalists and counter protestors.