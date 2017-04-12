The driver of a white SUV rammed and sideswiped California Highway Patrol vehicles during a high-speed pursuit Wednesday near downtown Los Angeles that ended with a spinout on a freeway exit.

The driver struck several cars in addition to the CHP vehicles during the chase on freeways and streets from the San Gabriel Valley to southeast Los Angeles County. In a freeway carpool lane near downtown Los Angeles, the driver sideswiped a CHP sport utility vehicle before accelerating away with other officers in pursuit.

The driver reached speeds of up to an estimated 115 mph on freeways, but also rampaged the wrong way on streets, swerved through stopped traffic and ignored stop signs and lights.

The pusuit might have started after a road rage confrontation involving San Gabriel police, according to the CHP. It ended when the driver lost control of the SUV on a freeway exit in Cerritos. The SUV fishtailed when the driver made a last-second exit, then came to a stop on an embankment off the freeway exit ramp.

The driver remained in the vehicle for several minutes as officers with guns drawn blocked the exit. After he ran from the SUV, a police dog tracked him into thick brush, where he was taken into custody.

