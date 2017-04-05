F-16 Jet Crashes Near Joint Base Andrews in Maryland

A small jet has crashed about two miles south of Joint Base Andrews, a fire official said about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The pilot ejected from the plane using a parachute and first responders have located that pilot. That persons's condition is unknown.

The aircraft is an F-16, NBC News' Tom Costello confirmed.

The plane appears to have gone down in a wooded area in the 4200 block of Steed Road in Clinton, Maryland. Some roads are closed in the area.

Kent Roberson was driving through a residential area nearby when the crash happened.

"…I just heard a loud boom, I guess… like how a large tree falls and shakes the ground," he said. "That's what it felt like and what I heard."

Roberson said he saw flames and smoke rising from the ground to his right.

"We have reports that there was one pilot on board the aircraft who parachuted out, and has been picked up by a military helicopter and has been taken to an area hopsital," said Mark Brady of Prince George's County Fire & EMS about 10 a.m.

