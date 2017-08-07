Family of Bullied Ohio Boy Who Committed Suicide Sues School

The Cincinnati, Ohio, school district released copies of a choppy 24-minute-long video that shows 8-Year-Old Gabriel Taye being pushed into a wall and knocking him unconscious on Jan. 24, according to his mother's attorneys. Gabriel hanged himself with a necktie in the bedroom of his Cincinnati apartment on Jan. 26. (Published Friday, May 12, 2017)

The family of Gabriel Taye, the 8-year-old boy who committed suicide in January after a bullying attack, has sued the child's school over the circumstances of Gabriel's bullying, NBC News reported.

The 41-page lawsuit filed Monday in federal district court in Cincinnati says the school only notified the boy's mother after he had recovered completely from an assault in the school bathroom. The school did not respond to a request for comment.

The suit says this witholding "prevented his mother from seeking appropriate treatment. Had she known of the extreme violence at Carson, she never would have continued to send him to school there."

During the Jan. 24 incident, the suit says, a classmate knocked Gabriel unconscious before other students kicked, poked and stepped on him. Gabriel hung himself from his bunk bed two days later.