One of the president's Air Force One planes was put at risk when mechanics used contaminated tools during "heavy maintenance" last April, resulting in roughly $4 million in damages, according to the Air Force.
The contamination occurred while Barack Obama was still president, NBC News reported. The unsafe cleaning procedures increased risk of fire breaking out on the plane.
Boeing repaired the damages at its own expense.
Before taking office, Trump threatened to cancel an order with Boeing for two updated 747's that would join the Air Force One fleet.
