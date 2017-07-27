Ford issued a recall for about 117,000 vehicles Wednesday to replace "improperly tempered" seat, seat back, seat belt and seat belt buckle attaching bolts that could increase injury risks in the event of a crash.

Ford dealers will replace the bolts for free.

The recall affected Ford F-150, E-Series and Escape vehicles as well as Lincoln MKC cars. There have not been any reported injuries because of the issues to date, the company said in a news release.

"In affected vehicles, if a seat, seat back or seat belt anchor attaching bolt fractures, the structural integrity of the seat or the seat belt system’s performance may be compromised in a sudden stop or crash, increasing the risk of injury," Ford said in the release.

The vehicles that the recall affects are:

2014 Ford F-150 built at Dearborn Assembly Plant, May 9, 2014 to June 15, 2014 and at Kansas City Assembly Plant, May 10, 2014 to June 10, 2014

2014 Ford E-Series built at Ohio Assembly Plant, May 15, 2014 to June 24, 2014

2014-15 Ford Escape built at Louisville Assembly Plant, May 11, 2014 to June 18, 2014