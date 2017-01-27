Ex-Mexican Leader to Trump: 'We're Ready for the Trade War'

President Donald Trump's plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border may hit a snag if the Tohono O'odham Nation decides it doesn't want it on its land. While the U.S. government owns the actual border, 2.7 million acres of southern Arizona, with some 75 miles along the border, are sovereign tribal land. (Published Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017)

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox said Mexico is ready to take on President Donald Trump's proposal to impose a 20 percent tax on Mexican imports to pay for the border wall.

"Trump has brought back a very strong Mexican spirit and we’re ready for the trade war, and we’re ready, of course, for not paying (for) that wall," Fox said Friday in an interview on NBC's "Today" show.

In his first week in office, Trump signed executive orders to start construction on the wall, prompting Mexico’s leader, Enrique Pena Nieto, to cancel his scheduled trip next week to Washington.

Trump hasn't put out a concrete plan describing how the U.S. would fund the wall, outside of saying he would make Mexico pick up the bill. On Thursday, his press secretary floated the idea of using a 20 percent import tax to pay for construction, but then later pulled back and said the tax was only one of numerous ideas the administration was considering.

Trump tweeted shortly after Fox's interviewing, saying, "Mexico has taken advantage of the U.S. for long enough. Massive trade deficits & little help on the very weak border must change, NOW!"