Former President and first lady Bill and Hillary Clinton are set to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2017, aides told NBC News Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Clinton aides confirmed to NBC News Tuesday that the Clintons will be in attendance. Hillary Clinton lost the Electoral College vote to Trump after a bruising, bitter campaign.

Bush's press office announced Tuesday that the 43rd American president and his wife, Laura, will be at the Jan. 20 ceremony.

"They are pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power - a hallmark of American democracy - and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President Pence," a Bush statement said.

The Bushes did not endorse or vote for Trump for president, leaving that field blank on their ballots while voting Republican the rest of the way down.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee's announced Friday the 40 organizations, including several military and veterans groups, that will march in Trump's inaugural parade.