Dr. Larry Nassar appears during a video arraignment in Mason, Mich. on Nov. 22, 2016. Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics team doctor, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in his Michigan home with a girl aged 6 to 12.

The disgraced doctor who treated America's top gymnasts before a sex-abuse scandal exploded this fall had his medical license suspended on Wednesday.

Michigan's licensing agency cited allegations that Larry Nassar molested a child as the reason for the emergency suspension, NBC News reported.

More than 60 women have complained that Nassar abused them under the guise of invasive procedures that his lawyers say were medically sound.

Nassar has also been named in at least five lawsuits; on Wednesday, four girls ages 10 to 17 joined a federal suit in Michigan filed by 18 other ex-patients.