12 Dead, 3 Injured in Church Bus, Truck Collision in Texas: Officials

Several people have been killed in a head-on collision west of San Antonio, officials confirmed.

Head-On Collision Causes Multiple Fatalities in Hill Country

Twelve people are dead and three more are injured after church bus collided with a pick-up truck west of San Antonio, Texas, officials confirmed.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 83 North in Concan, which is approximately 90 miles west of San Antonio near Garner State Park in Hill Country.

Witnesses told the San Antonio NBC affiliate WOAI the collision involved a small church bus with older passengers on-board and a pick-up truck.

Sgt. Conrad Hein with the Texas Department of Public safety said a dozen people were killed and three other were injured in the crash.

Uvalde County Sheriff's said that Highway 83 North is closed South of Garner State Park.

Traffic is being rerouted through County Road 350 and Farm-to-Market Road 1050.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement regarding the tragic crash:

“Cecilia and I extend our deepest condolences to the victims and the families of those involved in today's tragic event. We are saddened by the loss of life and our hearts go out to all those affected. We thank the first responders working on the scene in the wake of this unimaginable tragedy, and ask that all Texans join us in offering their thoughts and prayers.”

