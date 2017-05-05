New Jersey cops attending the funeral of a murdered Delaware state trooper received an unusually heartfelt greeting when checking in to their hotel.

Delaware State Police Cpl. Stephen Ballard was gunned down in a convenience store parking lot April 26. His memorial service is Friday, and thousands of law enforcement from around the country descended on Delaware to pay respects.

That included a contingent from the New Jersey State Police, who received a special welcome from their Wilmington hotel.

"While we are very happy to have you stay with us, we do wish it was under better circumstances," the hotel's staff wrote in the letter.

"You protect and serve your communities every day and as such, it is our honor and privilege to serve you during this time."

The state police posted a copy of the letter on Twitter along with the hashtag #class.