For many families with teenage drivers, a new car just isn't in the budget. For the first time, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has compiled a list of the safest used cars for teenage drivers. (Published Wednesday, July 16, 2014)

Choosing the Right Used Car for Your Teen

For many families with teenage drivers, a new car just isn't in the budget.

According to an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety survey, 83 percent of parents who bought cars for their teen drivers said they purchased a used vehicle.

The IIHS has compiled a list of the safest, affordable used cars for teenage drivers. The recommendations are based on four principles: young drivers should avoid high horsepower; bigger, heavier vehicles are safer; Electronic stability control (ESC) is a must; and vehicles should have the best National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) safety rating possible.

The IIHS also recommends looking at the Vehicle Identification Number to check for outstanding recalls before buying a used vehicle.

Here are IIHS' best choice cars for your teenage driver under $20,000.

LARGE CARS

Volvo S80

2007 and newer

$4,000

2007 and newer $4,000 Toyota Avalon

2015 and newer

$18,800

2015 and newer $18,800 Infiniti M37/M56/Q70

2013 and newer

$19,800

MIDSIZE CARS

Dodge Avenger

2011-14

$5,300

2011-14 $5,300 Chrysler 200 sedan

2011 and newer

$5,900

2011 and newer $5,900 Kia Optima

2011 and newer

$7,600

2011 and newer $7,600 Volkswagen Passat

2013 and newer; built after October 2012

$8,700

2013 and newer; built after October 2012 $8,700 Volkswagen Jetta

2015 and newer

$9,200

2015 and newer $9,200 Nissan Altima sedan

2013 and newer; built after November 2012

$9,500

2013 and newer; built after November 2012 $9,500 Ford Fusion

2013 and newer; built after December 2012

$9,600

2013 and newer; built after December 2012 $9,600 Volvo S60

2011 and newer

$9,800

2011 and newer $9,800 Subaru Legacy

2013 and newer; built after August 2012

$10,700

2013 and newer; built after August 2012 $10,700 Chevrolet Malibu

2014 and newer

$10,900

2014 and newer $10,900 Honda Accord sedan and coupe

2013 and newer

$11,100

2013 and newer $11,100 Toyota Camry

2014 and newer; built after December 2013

$11,200

2014 and newer; built after December 2013 $11,200 Mazda 6

2014 and newer

$11,400

2014 and newer $11,400 Hyundai Sonata

2015 and newer

$11,900

2015 and newer $11,900 Acura TL

2012-14; built after April 2012

$12,400

2012-14; built after April 2012 $12,400 Lincoln MKZ

2013 and newer

$13,300

2013 and newer $13,300 Subaru Outback

2013 and newer; built after August 2012

$13,600

2013 and newer; built after August 2012 $13,600 Chevrolet Malibu Limited

2016

$13,700

2016 $13,700 Toyota Prius v

2015 and newer

$16,300

2015 and newer $16,300 Volvo V60

2015 and newer

$18,400

2015 and newer $18,400 Audi A3

2015 and newer

$18,500

2015 and newer $18,500 Infiniti Q50

2014-15

$19,100

SMALL SUVS MODEL YEARS PRICE

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

2011 and newer

$6,900

2011 and newer $6,900 Mitsubishi Outlander

2014 and newer

$10,700

2014 and newer $10,700 Chevrolet Trax

2015 and newer

$11,800

2015 and newer $11,800 Fiat 500X

2016 and newer; built after July 2015

$12,600

2016 and newer; built after July 2015 $12,600 Nissan Rogue

2014 and newer

$12,900

2014 and newer $12,900 Buick Encore

2015 and newer

$13,800

2015 and newer $13,800 Subaru Forester

2014 and newer

$14,900

2014 and newer $14,900 Honda CR-V

2015 and newer

$15,600

2015 and newer $15,600 Hyundai Tucson

2016 and newer

$16,000

2016 and newer $16,000 Toyota RAV4

2015 and newer

$16,000

2015 and newer $16,000 Mazda CX-3

2016 and newer

$16,600

MIDSIZE SUVS

Volvo XC90

2005 and newer

$2,500

2005 and newer $2,500 Ford Flex

2010 and newer; built after January 2010

$7,200

2010 and newer; built after January 2010 $7,200 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 and newer

$12,100

2014 and newer $12,100 GMC Terrain

2014 and newer

$13,300

2014 and newer $13,300 Nissan Pathfinder

2015 and newer

$15,800

2015 and newer $15,800 Kia Sorento

2016 and newer

$16,500

2016 and newer $16,500 Volvo XC60

2013 and newer

$16,500

2013 and newer $16,500 Ford Edge

2015 and newer; built after May 2015

$17,400

2015 and newer; built after May 2015 $17,400 Nissan Murano

2015 and newer

$19,100

MINIVANS

Kia Sedona

2015 and newer

$14,700

2015 and newer $14,700 Honda Odyssey

2014 and newer

$16,100

2014 and newer $16,100 Toyota Sienna

2015 and newer

$18,100

PICKUP

Toyota Tundra extended cab

2014 and newer

$15,600

The IIHS has also compiled a list of "Good Choices" vehicles for teens starting under $10,000. You can see that list here.