Inspiring America: 100 Years of Girl Scout Cookies

For the 100th time, it's that time of year again, when you get to score some of the sweetest treats around, NBC News reported.

Nationwide, people have begun the search for their favorite Girl Scout cookies. There's a flavor for everybody, from Thin Mints to Samoas, Tagalongs to Trefoils, Do-si-dos to Savannah Smiles, and this year a new addition — S'mores.

It all started 100 years ago in the town of Muskogee, Oklahoma.

"The Mistletoe troop was the first troop to sell cookies, right here from Muskogee," said Julie Ledbetter, the current leader of the Girl Scout troop in Muskogee. "They sold chocolate chip cookies as their fundraiser ... and it's really amazing that 100 years later, that's our signature, what we're known for as Girl Scouts."

Twin Panda Cubs Reach Milestone At Georgia Zoo