In this Wednesday, April 26, 1989 file photo, Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe in the 1973 court case, left, and her attorney Gloria Allred hold hands as they leave the Supreme Court building in Washington after sitting in while the court listened to arguments in a Missouri abortion case.

Norma McCorvey, best known as "Jane Roe," the plaintiff in the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, died in a Texas assisted-living facility Saturday, her biographer told NBC News. She was 69.

Her death was first reported by journalist Joshua Prager, who is writing a book about McCorvey. Prager told NBC McCorvery died of heart failure at about 12 p.m. Saturday.

McCorvey was 22 when she filed a suit in 1970, seeking a legal way to terminate her unwanted pregnancy. The case would make its way to the highest court in the nation and end with a ruling that guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion.

