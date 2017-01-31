In this Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 photo, Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., talks during an interview in his offices at the school in Lynchburg, Va.

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., one of the nation's most prominent evangelical Christian leaders, has been asked to head a White House task force on reforming the U.S. higher education system, the Virginia college told NBC News on Tuesday night.

Len Stevens, the university's chief spokesman, told NBC News that Falwell would bring a focus on "overregulation and micromanagement of higher education" to the task force.

Falwell wasn't immediately available for comment Tuesday evening. In the past, he has argued that the federal government imposes too many regulations governing accreditation and financing of U.S. colleges and universities.

Falwell is a lawyer and the son of the private evangelical college's founder, the Rev. Jerry Falwell, co-founder of the Moral Majority and an architect of the conservative Christian political movement that helped propel Ronald Reagan to the presidency in 1980.

