'Jimmy Kimmel Test' Senator Talks Health Care With Kimmel

One week after Jimmy Kimmel's emotional monologue about his newborn son, the late night host tackled health care again on Monday night and spoke to a Republican senator who believes Americans should "have insurance that passes the Jimmy Kimmel test."

Kimmel talked to Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana in a video interview on his late night show. Cassidy, who is also a physician, had said on CCN last week that any health care bill should be measured by what he called the "Jimmy Kimmel test."

"Would the child born with a congenital heart disease (like Kimmel's) be able to get everything she or he would need in that first year of life... even if they go over a certain amount?" Cassidy told CNN's John Berman. "So simple answer: I want to make sure folks get the care they need."



Cassidy expanded on that idea with Kimmel, explaining that it's up to the senators now to address the GOP's American Health Care Act and make it work for people, especially the middle class. The House passed the bill on May 4.

"We have to have lower premiums so that if another child is born, that child can get the care she needs not only on the first year but every year thereafter," Cassidy said.

During the interview, Kimmel echoed an opinion he expressed last week when talking about the new, and expensive, health care needs of his family and others in similar situations.

He said the "Jimmy Kimmel test" should be that "no family should be denied medical care, emergency or otherwise, because they can't afford it."

However, the senator stressed that figuring out how to pay for that kind of coverage will be a challenge.

"I am all about people having the insurance they need but... we have to be able to afford it both in our taxes and in our personal expenses," Cassidy said.

Kimmel offered a pointed solution.

"I can think of a way to pay for it: Don't give a huge tax cut to millionaires like me and instead leave it how it is," Kimmel said. "That would be one way."

Cassidy made clear that the hope for affordable health care for all now lies in the Senate, where Americans need to take their concerns in order to see change.

"We will get there if the American people call their senators," he said, explaining that people should tell Democrat senators to engage in conversations about the bill and Republicans to help in lowering premiums.

"If we do that, we get an American plan," Cassidy said. "Not Democrat, not Republican. An American plan, and that's where we need to be.

