Alabama Jailbreak: Last Escaped Inmate Captured in Fla.

The last of 12 inmates who escaped from an Alabama prison Sunday was captured near Jupiter, Florida, Tuesday evening, police said. Brady Kilpatrick, 24, was nabbed at a home around 7 p.m. by a team of law enforcement.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Tactical Unit and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force worked together to capture Kilpatrick.

The inmate had been jailed on charges of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.



He was the only escaped prisoner to make it out of the Walker County, Alabama, area. On Sunday, Kilpatrick and 11 other inmates went off in every direction after breaking out of the facility, officials said. Within eight hours, all of the inmates, except for Kilpatrick, were caught.





“Kilpatrick had no idea that a team of law enforcement was surrounding the community where he was trying to hide out,” said Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Walker County Sheriff said the inmates used peanut butter to switch the numbers above a cell door and an exit door. They tricked a new employee into opening the exit door for the inmates