Lawyer to Speak on Inmate's Ties to Hernandez

Larry Army Jr, the lawyer for Aaron Hernandez's prison friend Kyle Kennedy addressed members of the media about the relationship between the two men inside prison.

Just weeks before hanging himself in his prison cell, ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez reportedly wrote a letter to a fellow inmate joking that he was considering suicide.

"I think I'm going to hang it up, LOL," the letter read, a lawyer for inmate Kyle Kennedy said Wednesday.

Attorney Larry Army Jr. called a press conference to provide new information about Kennedy and his connection to Hernandez.

He said Hernandez and Kennedy were "close friends" who spent a great deal of time together in prison and had even requested to be cellmates last fall, although that request was ultimately denied. He said his client will discuss the exact nature and extent of their relationship at some point in the near future.

"Any discussion will come directly from his mouth so there's no confusion," Army said.

The lawyer also said Hernandez had promised to give Kennedy a $47,000 custom-made watch on his birthday last August, and had written letters to Hernandez's family.

"Mr. Kennedy, it's Aaron. I'm writing to you and Pure doesn't know. He is my brother and he always will be," read one such letter to Kennedy's father, according to Army. Pure is Kennedy's prison name. Hernandez reportedly wrote letters to Kennedy's stepbrothers and stepsisters as well.

Army said his client was "stunned and saddened" by the news of Hernandez's suicide. "He thought it was a joke. He thought the people in the jail were playing a game because they knew the closeness of the two."

Kennedy believes he was the last person to see Hernandez alive, his lawyer said.

Army said Kennedy told him that Hernandez was "one of the most powerful forces as a person that he's ever known" and could take any situation, no matter how bad, "and turn it into a positive."

Kennedy is currently on suicide watch, Army said, and has been taken out of general population. He has no books, no utensils to write, no TV, no radio and has been stripped of all his clothes.

Army said his client is in segregated population and is not able to do the things he's done over the past 12 months "to make himself a better person," including continuing his education and attending Narcotics Anonymous and substance abuse meetings.

Investigators recently revealed that Hernandez wrote three notes in his prison cell before he hanged himself last week. Two of the letters were addressed to family. But the third note — reportedly addressed to Kennedy — has prompted rumors and speculation about the relationships Hernandez had while in custody.

During a court hearing Monday, Hernandez attorney George Leontire said the public scrutiny was unfair to the ex-NFL player's family, who learned about the letters, the inmate and even a rumored sexual relationship from the media.

"This family doesn't know if he had a gay lover in the prison, or didn't have a gay lover in the prison," Leontire said during a sidebar conversation with the judge. "Allegedly, one of the notes is to a gay lover. They have a right to know that."

Leontire requested and was granted copies of the letters. The family of Kennedy has been seeking its own answers, trying to obtain the letter through Army.

"My client does firmly believe that one of the letters was written to him, coming from his own knowledge of the relationship he and Hernandez shared, and because someone at the jail indicated one of the letters was to him," Army said.

He said he has asked both the district attorney and lawyers for the Hernandez family to turn over the letter, but they have yet to do so.

Kennedy, 22, arrived at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, in 2015 after he was convicted of armed robbery. Army said he and Hernandez knew each other before that time, but would not elaborate.

In response to media reports and statements from Army, Hernandez family attorney Jose Baez released a statement Tuesday to address rumors about the relationship between Hernandez and Kennedy.

"Rumors of letters to a gay lover, in or out of prison, are false," Baez said. "These are malicious leaks used to tarnish someone who is dead. I urge anyone continuing to spread these malicious untruths to cease immediately."