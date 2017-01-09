Legal Battle Over Paint Bill Lingers as Trump Preps for Presidency | NBC Bay Area
Legal Battle Over Paint Bill Lingers as Trump Preps for Presidency

Trump stands to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars, and he could force a small businessman possibly into bankruptcy

    Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images
    In this Dec. 17, 2016, photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a thank you rally in Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

    After his election, Donald Trump quickly settled a series of business disputes — but just days before his inauguration, the president-elect's company is still waging a legal battle against a Florida shop owner over an unpaid bill. 

    The matter could have been settled for what amounts to pocket change for a billionaire, NBC News reported, but the Trump Organization decided to take its chances in court. 

    Now Trump stands to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars. And if he wins, it could force a small businessman — one of hundreds who say they were stiffed by Trump over the years — possibly into bankruptcy. 

    That businessman, Juan Carlos Enriquez, owner of The Paint Spot, won the first round of the legal skirmish last summer when a judge found a lien he slapped on the Trump National Doral golf resort was valid.

