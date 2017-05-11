President Donald Trump sat down for an exclusive interview with NBC News' Lester Holt on Thursday, NBC News reported.

The interview is Trump's first sit down with Holt since he moderated the first presidential debate in September. It also comes in the midst of a major controversy over Trump's dismissal of FBI Director James Comey.



Watch: Holt's Exclusive Interview With President Trump

"I was going to fire regardless of recommendation," Trump said, according to an excerpt of the interview released Thursday afternoon.



Holt will anchor "NBC Nightly News" from Washington, D.C., Thursday evening, and the interview will air during the 6:30 p.m./5:30c broadcast. Excerpts of the interview will air on the "Today" show Friday morning, as well.