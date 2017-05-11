Trump Was Going to Fire Comey 'Regardless of Recommendation,' He Tells Lester Holt | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Trump Was Going to Fire Comey 'Regardless of Recommendation,' He Tells Lester Holt

It's their first sit down since Holt moderated the first presidential debate

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    President Donald Trump sat down for an exclusive interview with NBC News' Lester Holt on Thursday, NBC News reported.

    The interview is Trump's first sit down with Holt since he moderated the first presidential debate in September. It also comes in the midst of a major controversy over Trump's dismissal of FBI Director James Comey.

    Watch: Holt's Exclusive Interview With President Trump

    [NATL] Watch: Lester Holt's Exclusive Interview With President Trump

    Lester Holt will host President Trump on "NBC Nightly News" for an exclusive interview on May 11 about the firing of James Comey and ongoing Russia investigations.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    "I was going to fire regardless of recommendation," Trump said, according to an excerpt of the interview released Thursday afternoon.

    Holt will anchor "NBC Nightly News" from Washington, D.C., Thursday evening, and the interview will air during the 6:30 p.m./5:30c broadcast. Excerpts of the interview will air on the "Today" show Friday morning, as well. 

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 4 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices