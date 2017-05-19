Man Arrested After Trying to Break Into Cockpit of LA to Hawaii Flight

A man is led away in handcuffs by FBI agents after allegedly attempting to enter the cockpit on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu on Friday, May 19, 2017.

A man was arrested Friday after sources said he allegedly tried to break into the cockpit of an American Airlines plane from Los Angeles to Hawaii, officials said.

The man, whose identity was not immediately available, was escorted off American Airlines Flight 31, after it landed safely at 11:35 a.m. Hawaii Standard Time, according to a statement from the airline.

The flight, which originated from Los Angeles, was to arrive in Honolulu about noon. The flight departed from Los Angeles International Airport at 8:34 a.m. local time.

Due to a disturbance during the flight, the crew requested that law enforcement meet the aircraft upon landing in Honolulu, the statement said.

Citing unnamed sources, NBC affiliate Hawaii News Now reported that the man allegedly tried to break through the cockpit door before he was subdued by an American Airlines crew and an off-duty Honolulu police officer.

Crazy! Someone tried to break into the cockpit on my flight from LA to Honolulu. We were greeted by the FBI. They are now taking us off the plane a few rows at a time for dog sniffing and interviews. I've never seen anything like this. #cnn #fbi #usa #homelandsecurity #hawaii #news A post shared by bplus.noisefloor.dnb (@bplus.noisefloor.dnb) on May 19, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

Sources told Hawaii News Now that the man breached security at Los Angeles International Airport, but was assessed and allowed to board AA Flight 31 anyway.