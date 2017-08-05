Three U.S. Marines were missing Saturday after their aircraft crashed into the sea off the east coast of Australia, the United States Marine Corps said.

Twenty-three of the 26 personnel aboard the Osprey heli-plane have been rescued, NBC News reported.

The aircraft was conducting regularly scheduled operations when it crashed into the sea. Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne said Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull had been briefed on the situation and had spoken with U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis.



Vessels and aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group are taking part in the rescue operation.

