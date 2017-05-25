Miss Black Texas: I Was Arrested Over 'Color of My Skin'

Miss Black Texas 2016 winner Carmen Ponder wants charges filed against a North Texas police chief she says arrested her because she is black.

Commerce Police Chief Kerry Crews

Photo credit: CommerceTX.org

Carmen Ponder recounted her alleged interaction with Commerce Police Chief Kerry Crews in a Twitter post Tuesday. She is calling for police accountability and wants charges filed against Crews.

In her account, Ponder wrote that she was driving to a Wal-Mart in Commerce Saturday when a black truck cut in front of her car and began driving erratically, braking and accelerating. Ponder said she turned on her blinker, pulled around to pass the truck and then drove into the Wal-Mart parking lot.

According to Ponder, the black truck followed her and pulled up next to her car. She said the passenger, later identified as Crews, exited the truck and yelled that he was teaching his 14-year-old daughter how to drive and that she should not have passed his truck.

Ponder said she ignored the man at first but eventually told him that that was illegal before she walked into the store.



"He continued yelling and cussing me out and I finally turned around and said 'It's illegal,' when he kept saying that it was a 14 year old driving," Ponder wrote. "That's when he screamed 'oh whatever, you black b----!"

After making a purchase at the store, Ponder said when she walked out of the store she was charged by several other officers in plain clothes.

“One of them shoved his badge in her face, told her that she ‘Better apologize to the police chief,’ but my client declined to do so,” Ponder's attorney Lee Merritt said. “One of the officers grabbed her, pulled her back into Wal-Mart, and told her she was being detained. When other officers arrived she walked back to her car to explain what happened. An officer grabbed her and demanded she be arrested for resisting arrest. She has bruises on her arms from where she was grabbed.”

Ponder was handcuffed, booked into jail and charged with evading arrest. She spent 24 hours in jail.

Authorities said Crews was placed on administrative leave while an outside organization hired by the City of Commerce conducts an investigation.

Crews declined to comment on the allegations, telling NBC 5 his attorneys advised him not to speak at this time.

Ponder is calling for police accountability and has launched a crowdfunding page to raise money for attorney's fees to fight the charges. She writes in her youcaring.com post that she refuses to take a plea deal and is "more than willing" to go to trial.

"My only crime...the color of my skin," she said.

Ponder is the former Miss Black Texas U.S. Ambassador. She is also a Dean’s List student at Texas A&M University-Commerce and an intern with the Hunt County District Attorney, according to her You Caring page.

