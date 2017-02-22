More Than Meets the Eye: Can You Spot the Product Placement? | NBC Bay Area
More Than Meets the Eye: Can You Spot the Product Placement?

With billions of ad dollars at stake, marketers are turning to less obvious strategies to get consumers to buy

    KNBC-TV/Mirriad
    Can you spot the newest advertising tricks? NBC4 I-Team's Jenna Susko investigates Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.

    Now that you can easily skip through traditional television commercials, advertisers are finding creative new ways to get their brands on your radar, the NBC Los Angeles I-team reported.

    A recent survey found that 76 percent of people use their digital video recorder ("DVR") and/or ad blocking software to avoid commercials on television and online. A total of 68 percent of those surveyed admit to remembering fewer than five advertisements that they've seen in the past week.

    With billions of ad dollars at stake, marketers are turning to less obvious strategies to get consumers to buy.

    One technique that's proven effective is "product placement," where a company pays to have its product appear in the background of a TV show. Nielsen identified 4,538 instances of product placement during the 2015-2016 television season.

