Md. College Student Charged With Murder in 'Unprovoked' Slaying

A Bowie State University student was attacked and killed at the Univeristy of Maryland just a day before graduation ceremonies are set to start at both schools. News4's Darcy Spencer reports the stabbing was unprovoked.

A 22-year-old University of Maryland student was charged in the stabbing death of a Bowie State University student early Saturday morning in College Park, Maryland.

Sean Christopher Urbanski of Severna Park, Maryland, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and first-degree assault in the death of the unidentified student from Bowie State.

Lawyer information for Urbanski was not immediately available.

The victim was at a bus stop with two friends near Montgomery Hall on Regents Drive about 3 a.m. Saturday, when Urbanski allegedly attacked and stabbed him, police said. He was seriously injured and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"It never gets any worse than this," University of Maryland Police Chief David Mitchell said at a news conference Saturday afternoon. "When I sat with the victim's father, who is a military veteran, and his pastor and we shed tears together...I can tell you, it rips your heart out."

The altercation appeared to be random and unprovoked, according to Mitchell.

"The assailant in this case approached and, totally unprovoked, stabbed the victim in the chest," Mitchell said.

The victim's friends then called 911. University police responded and took the suspect into custody by the bus stop where the stabbing happened, Mitchell said.

Police said the victim's name would be released after his relatives were notified.

"I met with his family earlier today. Needless to say, they're very distraught. They're shattered, but they do know that the assailant in this case has been arrested, and he will be appropriately charged," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the suspect had been drinking but would not comment on what effect, if any, that had on the incident.

A university surveillance camera captured the attack.

The president of Bowie State University, Mickey Burnim, said counseling services will be available to students and a moment of silence will be observed during the school's commencement on Tuesday.

"Our first thoughts of condolence go to the family for this tremendous loss of a son, who had the promise of a bright future. Our prayers of concern also extend to those within the Bowie State University community as we try to cope with this tragic loss of life.

"As we struggle to deal with our emotions, let’s find appropriate ways to express our sorrow and hope for justice. Let’s remember our words and actions have the power to heal and the power to hurt. Let's strive to use our actions to bring comfort and peace."

University of Maryland President Wallace Loh said, in a statement, commencement exercises at UMd. on Sunday would also have a moment of silence.

"Words cannot express my deep anguish over this horrific tragedy. My deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim, and to the entire Bowie State community. I ask that every member of our campus community join me in keeping the victim’s family in their thoughts and prayers.

"There is strength in our unity as we grieve. For this reason and in solidarity with the Bowie State community, we will honor a moment of silence to begin tomorrow's commencement exercises.”