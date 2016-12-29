Florida Bald Eagles Await Eggs to Hatch | NBC Bay Area
NBC_OTS_BAY1
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Florida Bald Eagles Await Eggs to Hatch

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A live video feed is poised over the nest of two Florida bald eagles who are waiting for eggs to hatch. 

    American bald eagles Harriet and her mate M15 have been taking turns incubating the eggs since they were laid in late November in their Fort Myers-area nest, NBC affiliate WFLA reported.  

    An area real estate company provides a live look at the nest with the "southwest Florida eagle cam." 

    Dick Pritchett Real Estate has provided the live video stream of the nest for four years, according to WFLA's report. 

    Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices