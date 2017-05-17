SUV Sinks Into Beach as Man Tries to Take Photos of It

Video posted to Facebook shows a man trying to dig his SUV out of a Jersey Shore beach. Officials said he was trying to take photos of it next to the ocean when it got stuck and began sinking.

A man trying to take scenic photos of his SUV by the Jersey Shore ended up trying to dig the vehicle out after it started sinking into the water-logged sand, officials said.

State Park Police responded to a call Tuesday about a vehicle stuck at Island Beach State Park, about 15 miles southeast of Toms River, officials said. A tow company arrived around the same time to find the man at the surf line with his vehicle.

Video posted to Facebook shows the man using what appears to be a shovel as he tries to dig free the white Land Rover from the sand. At one point a wave crashes over the vehicle as he continues to dig.

Officials said it was low tide when help arrived and the tow company was able to easily remove the SUV.

The driver had a Mobile Sportfishing Vehicle permit, which allows him to operate a 4-wheel drive vehicle on fishing beaches. He was not issued a summons, officials said.

Witnesses said the man insisted on driving the vehicle away after it was towed, even though its lights were flashing and its engine was making strange sounds.