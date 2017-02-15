New ACA Regulation Attempts to Calm Nerves at Health Insurance Companies | NBC Bay Area
New ACA Regulation Attempts to Calm Nerves at Health Insurance Companies

The proposed law would shorten the ACA's enrollment period and force people to work harder to prove their eligibility for change outside of the open enrollment period

    Getty Images
    The Trump Administration introduced its first Obamacare regulation Wednesday in an effort to calm nerves at health insurance companies.

    In an effort to calm nerves at health insurance companies threatening to pull out of the market, the Trump Administration issued its first Obamacare regulation Wednesday, NBC News reported.

    The proposed rule would shorten the Affordable Care Act’s enrollment period. It would also force people to go through greater efforts to prove their eligibility for change outside of the open enrollment period.

    Insurance companies have been complaining that they’re worried by Republican indecision on moving forward with the ACA. But Dr. Patrick Conway, acting administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services which administers the ACA says the proposed regulation will bring “stability” to healthcare exchanges.

    Published 2 hours ago
