Noose Found in Tree Near Smithsonian Museum

The noose was used as a symbol of racist intimidation this week on the campuses of American University and University of Maryland. Here's a brief look at the history of the symbol.

The Symbolism of the Noose

A noose was found hanging in a tree near one of the Smithsonian museums on the National Mall in Washington, officials say.

The noose was found Friday evening near the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, U.S. Park Police said in a statement issued Saturday.

A Smithsonian police officer spotted the symbol of racist violence "inside the dense canopy of a tree" west of the museum. Officials do not know for how long it was there.

Anyone with information for police is asked to call 202-610-7500, or 202-610-8737.

