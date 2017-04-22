North Korea: Experts Warn Only Way Forward May Be Diplomacy

This April 15, 2017 picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 16, 2017 shows Korean People's ballistic missiles being displayed through Kim Il-Sung square during a military parade in Pyongyang marking the 105th anniversary of the birth of late North Korean leader Kim Il-Sung.

For all the talk of naval strike groups and pre-emptive military action, Donald Trump's only option to solve the North Korean crisis could be compromise, NBC News reported.

His presidency has seen tensions rising over the Korean peninsula, with dictator Kim Jong Un's missile testing met with a swift rebuke from Washington.

But beneath the rhetoric, a more balanced approach can be seen. Vice President Mi Pence said Tuesday that the U.S. was working with allies to "achieve a peaceable resolution" to the impasse.

Some analysts told NBC News this may be Trump's only realistic option for solving the crisis.

"The situation is extraordinarily complicated and not amenable to either simple solutions or one-off ad-hoc interventions designed to demonstrate American strength," Professor Hazel Smith at London's School of Oriental and African Studies told NBC News.