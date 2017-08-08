North Korea threatened to teach the United States a "severe lesson" as the United Nations approved new sanctions in the wake of the rogue nation's recent missile tests. NBC's Blayne Alexander reports. (Published Monday, Aug. 7, 2017)

United States spy agencies have assessed that North Korea is able to construct a nuclear weapon small enough to fit on a missile, a U.S. official briefed on the intelligence told NBC News.

The Washington Post first reported that the nation had such capability, based on a Defense Intelligence Agency assessment read to the newspaper it verified with two U.S. officials. The NBC source did not have that level of specificity.

NBC News' source cautioned that, while the ability to miniaturize is a crucial milestone in North Korea's capability to build a nuclear weapon, the assessment does not mean the country has yet fielded a nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile. They would still have to make sure that such a weapon could survive re-entry through the atmosphere.

