Americans will likely name President Barack Obama the most admired man in 2016 — the ninth consecutive year he will get the nod, according to a Gallop poll.

The poll was conducted Dec. 7 to 11 and asked a random sample of more than 1,000 Americans to name the man and woman they most admire. Obama was mentioned by 22 percent of respondents, earning him the number one spot.

President-elect Donald Trump finished second in the poll and was mentioned by 15 percent of those surveyed.

Hillary Clinton earned the top spot in the female category for the 15th year in a row, with 12 percent of those surveyed responding with her name. Michelle Obama was second, with eight percent of respondents replying with her name.

Reverend Billy Graham also made it into the top ten most admired men this year, making it the 60th year he's done so.

Graham has been in the top ten every since 1955, with the exception of 1962 and 1976, when the survey was not conducted, Gallop said in a statement.