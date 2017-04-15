An NYPD officer underwent surgery after his arm got caught on a fence while trying to chase down a potential suspect in the Bronx Friday night, police say.

The officer allegedly witnessed a drug transaction while interacting with the suspect inside the Mitchel housing project near 138th Street and Willis Avenue in Mott Haven, according to authorities.

As he chased down the suspect, he got caught on a fence and severely injured his arm, police said. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he underwent surgery and remained in stable condition Saturday morning.

Authorities said the officer's injury was a result of taking police action.

There are no arrests.