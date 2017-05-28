Navy Parachutist Dies in Fleet Week Crash: Officials

A member of the Navy's Leap Frogs parachute team crashed into the water and died at Jersey City's Fleet Week, Cmdr. Jack Scorby said.

A Navy parachutist in Jersey City's Fleet Week crashed into the water and died on Sunday, officials said.

The member of the Navy Leap Frogs suffered a malfunction with his parachute and it failed to open properly, Cmdr. Jack Scorby said.

He landed in the water near Liberty State Park and was immediately retrieved by the Coast Guard, according to officials. He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Scorby said.

Witnesses saw the person falling in the sky with a parachute on. The person was spiraling and did not appear to be in control of his descent, witnesses said.

A parachute floated down into a parking lot.

The victim's name wasn't released, pending notification of his family. The investigation into the cause of the malfunction is ongoing.