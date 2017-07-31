Dallas police officers responding to a noise complaint ended up being "guests of honor" at a wedding party, as seen in viral cellphone video. (Published 4 hours ago)

Telemundo 39 reports officers responded to a call Saturday night about a wedding party that got too loud.

In the video, the officers can be seen dancing with attendants and helping the newly married couple, Gloria and Mario Hernandez, celebrate.

"It is a pleasure that we are united in this world. We are all equal before the eyes of God. Bravo for these policemen, they pulled a 100," Rosa Hernandez wrote on social media.

The hosts said the officers stayed, took pictures and even had some cake.

The video, shared on Facebook by Ana Gomez, has been viewed more than 200,000 times after being shared more than 1,400 times.

Dallas police told NBC 5 Monday that what took place at the Hernandez's wedding is not that unusual of an occurrance.

"Dallas police officers are having positive interactions like this one with the community every day and it’s always great when these moments are captured on video and shared for everyone to see," a department spokesperson said. "Our department takes pride in the strong relationship we have with our community and this moment exemplifies the positive impact of community policing."