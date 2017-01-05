Hunt for Prison Escapee Pivots to Bank Robbery Attempt

The FBI says a man who generally fits the description of an escaped inmate attempted to rob a bank in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Thursday morning.

The attempted robbery took place at the Bank of America at 727 Massachusetts Ave. around 9:30 a.m.

The suspect is described as a husky, 5'10" man with a mustache and a tattoo on his neck, matching the description of James Walker Morales, who escaped from the high-security Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls, Rhode Island on New Year's Eve. The suspect was reportedly wearing a black jacket, gray sweatshirt, black knit cap and black sneakers. He reportedly passed a note to a teller but did not get away with any money and fled in the direction of Harvard Square.

An FBI representative said the bureau is running down "every possible lead," working with its federal, state and local partners. A positive definitive identification has not been made at this point.

Morales, 35, broke out of prison during recreation by climbing onto a roof and scaling barbed wire fences, the warden said. U.S. Marshals weren't notified of his escape for another five hours. During that time, Morales allegedly stole a getaway car and ditched it in Framingham, Massachusetts, where his ex-girlfriend lives.

Hospitals in the area had been notified, as officials believed he might have been injured.

Two corrections officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into the escape. The prison board was scheduled to meet to discuss the matter on Thursday.

Morales, a former Army reservist, is accused of stealing six assault rifles and 10 handguns from the Lincoln Stoddard Army Reserve Center in Worcester in 2015. He was arrested in New York days after the theft, and most of the guns were recovered.

He has a long criminal history dating back to 2009, including a child rape charge for allegedly sexually assaulting his friend's young daughter.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Rhode Island said Morales has also been charged with escape from custody of the attorney general as a result of his prison break.

At the request of police, MBTA service on the Red Line was temporarily held up as police investigated the attempted Thursday's bank robbery, causing minor delays between Alewife and Central stations.

Arlington police also issued an alert on its social media channels telling residents that helicopters are in the area searching for the bank robbery suspect. But they said schools are not in lockdown at this time.

Anyone with information about the bank robber's identity is asked to call 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).