Disgruntled Employee Shoots 1, Takes Hostages in Charleston, SC - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Disgruntled Employee Shoots 1, Takes Hostages in Charleston, SC

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Disgruntled Employee Shoots 1, Takes Hostages in Charleston, SC
    Terry G. Green

    A disgruntled employee shot one person and took an undetermined amount of people hostage Thursday afternoon in the historic downtown neighborhood in Charleston, South Carolina, the mayor said. 

    "The shooter is a disgruntled employee," Mayor John Tecklenburg said at a press conference near the scene. "This is not an act of terrorism. This is not a hate crime."

    It was not immediately clear where the employee worked. 

    A police official added one person was shot and transported to a hospital, and that an active hostage situation was ongoing on King Street. 

    Police originally reported the active shooter situation on Twitter Thursday afternoon. 

    "King btwn Calhoun & Morris blocked to motorist & pedestrian traffic active shooter in 400 block of King people to avoid the area," the Charleston police tweeted.

    Please refresh this page for updates to this breaking story. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 17 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices