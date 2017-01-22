Law enforcement outside of store at Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio.

One person is in custody, and medics are treating multiple people following a shooting at a mall in San Antonio, Texas, a San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson confirmed.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a Bexar County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The spokesperson confirmed that people were injured in the shooting, but the exact number of victims and nature of their injuries was not immediately known.

Video from WOAI-TV shows multiple police cars, ambulances and law enforcement outside of a Dillard's department store.

A person inside the mall who spoke to WOAI-TV said he heard six shots.

The Rolling Oaks Mall is located along Loop 1604 on the northeast side of San Antonio.

