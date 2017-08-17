Cat Memes Flood Internet in Wake of Barcelona Terror Attack, as Police Urge Restraint from Showing Victims - NBC Bay Area
12 Dead, 80 Injured in Barcelona Attack
Cat Memes Flood Internet in Wake of Barcelona Terror Attack, as Police Urge Restraint from Showing Victims

Social media users took it upon themselves to share cat memes

    A white van jumped the sidewalk in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas district on Aug. 17, 2017. Police say 13 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in this terrorist attack. The area is one of the city’s top tourist destinations.

    Authorities in Barcelona turned to social media in the wake of a terrorist attack in the northeastern Spanish city to request residents refrain from sharing images of the wounded out of respect for their families.

    At least 12 people were killed and more than 80 injured after a white van jumped onto a sidewalk and sped down a pedestrian zone in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district, authorities said. 

    As the appeal went unheeded by some, social media users took it upon themselves to flood Twitter with cat memes urging restraint under the hashtag #Barcelona.


    The move was reminiscent of a public appeal made by police in November 2015 as Brussels authorities asked for a social media blackout while they conducted a series of terror raids across the city.

    As the raids were conducted and 16 were ultimately arrested, the hashtag #BrusselsLockdown began trending as police cast a net around the city. Instead of foiling police movements, residents instead posted photos of cats across the internet.

    Following the Belgian raid police thanked those who helped out on social media, posting a tweet read: "For the cats who helped us last night ... Help yourself!"

