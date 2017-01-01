Pope Francis holds hands with faithful after celebrating a New Year's Eve vespers Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.

Pope Francis, in his traditional New Year's address on Sunday, condemned the Istanbul nightclub attack that killed at least 39 people and said a bloodstain covered the world as it started 2017.

Speaking to some 50,000 people in St. Peter's Square, he urged leaders to work together to fight the "plague of terrorism."

"Unfortunately, violence has stricken even in this night of good wishes and hope," he said. "Pained, I express my closeness to the Turkish people. I pray for the many victims and for the wounded and for the entire nation in mourning."

On the day that the 1.2 billion-member Roman Catholic Church marks its World Day of Peace, he said that peace was constructed by saying 'no' to hate and violence and 'yes' to brotherhood and reconciliation. Francis earlier said Mass in St. Peter's Basilica.