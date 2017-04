When you think of a drive-thru, fast food probably comes to mind. But what about marijuana? Tumbleweed Express Drive-Thru in Parachute, Colorado is the first of its kind. After nearly a year of preparation, the drive-thru pot shop opened for business on 4/20.

"Their timing couldn't have been better in my opinion, I mean everybody wants to celebrate," said Kyle Steele, a customer at the drive-thru.