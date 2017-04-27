US Could Land in 'Major, Major Conflict' With North Korea: Trump | NBC Bay Area
US Could Land in 'Major, Major Conflict' With North Korea: Trump

The comments come just hours after a North Korean propaganda outlet released a video simulating an attack on America

    President Donald Trump warned on Thursday that the U.S. could be headed toward a "major, major conflict" with North Korea over the country's nuclear and missile programs, NBC News reported.

    The president spoke in an interview with Reuters, adding, "We'd love to solve things diplomatically, but it's very difficult."

    Trump also said he hoped the North's 33-year-old leader, Kim Jong-Un, is "rational." The president said taking over a regime at a young age is "a very hard thing to do."

    The interview comes just hours after a North Korean propaganda outlet released a video simulating an attack on America, with the White House and aircraft carriers superimposed with targets.

