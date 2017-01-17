President Obama Commutes Sentence of Chelsea Manning

In this undated file photo provided by the U.S. Army, Pfc. Chelsea Manning poses for a photo wearing a wig and lipstick. The former intelligence analyst was convicted of espionage for sending classified documents to the WikiLeaks website.

President Barack Obama has commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst serving a 35-year sentence for leaking classified material.

Manning — then known as Bradley — was locked up in 2010 after swiping 700,000 military files and diplomatic cables and giving them to Wikileaks. She is one of 209 people Obama granted commutations to on Tuesday. Another 64 people received pardons from the president in his last clemency batch before he leaves office on Jan. 20.

All told, Obama has granted 1,385 commutations — which includes 504 life sentences — and 212 pardons. It is fewer pardons than some presidents, but more commutations than the past 12 presidents combined, the White House said.

Presidents have two clemency options: commutations, which reduce sentences being served but don't erase convictions, and pardons, which generally restore civil rights — like voting — often after a sentence has been served.

In the past, presidents have made a splash with clemency on their way out. Former President Bill Clinton ignited a major controversy with a last-minute pardon for fugitive financier Marc Rich, the ex-husband of a major Democratic fundraiser. But Obama has viewed clemency as a tool to promote policy goals, not to "clean out the barn" on his way out, a White House official told The Associated Press.

Earlier in his presidency, Obama was unsatisfied with the cases he was receiving, officials said, and so in a 2014 initiative the Justice Department created specific criteria focusing on nonviolent individuals like drug offenders who have served 10 years and, if convicted under today's more lenient sentencing guidelines, would have received shorter sentences.

Obama's goal in taking on the commutations project was to spur action in Congress on a criminal justice overhaul. That seemed initially promising, but the momentum petered out.