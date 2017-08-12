Hundreds marched through Center City, Philadelphia Saturday evening to protest a violent white nationalist rally in Virginia in which a woman was killed after a driver plowed through a crowd of counter-protesters.

Philly Group Marches Through Center City to Protest White Nationalist Rally in Virginia

Groups have gathered across the nation in solidarity against the violence that occurred at a planned white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

James Alex Fields Jr., who is now in police custody, allegedly plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting the white nationalist rally Saturday in a Virginia college town, killing a 32-year-old woman, hurting dozens more and ratcheting up tension.

In New York City, Union Square was packed with people holding signs, some of which read "No To Racism and Bigotry" and "Impeach."

The city's Mayor Bill de Blasio called the violence by white supremacists "domestic terrorism."

Vehicle Drives Into Counter-Protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia

Footage shows a vehicle appear to drive into a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. Clashes between white nationalists and counter protesters had been ongoing on Aug. 12. (Published Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017)

In Philadelphia, a candlelight vigil and demonstration was held at city hall Saturday night. A group of people were seen holding a sign that said "RACISM is the disease. REVOLUTION is the cure."

In Boston, Massachusettes, protesters held signs that read "Unite against racist hate & sexist bigotry." A banner spray pained with "Black Lives Matter" was hung from Parkman Bandstand, a famous landmark in the city.

In Oakland, California, a flier for the solidarity event circulated on social media reads, "Charlottesville, We Got Your Back" and "Bay Area United Against White Supremacy."

Later this month, alt-right groups are planning to hold two rallies in Berkeley and San Francisco. Counter-protesters say they will attend the events and "shut them down."

More solidarity protests against the violence in Charlotteville are planned for Sunday in Washington State and Maryland.





Trump Responds to Violence in Charlottesville

President Donald Trump responded to the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Published Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017)

Union Square was packed with people holding signs, some of which read "No To Racism and Bigotry" and "Impeach." Union Square was packed with people holding signs, some of which read "No To Racism and Bigotry" and "Impeach."



