Remains of All USS McCain Sailors Found: Navy

Navy and Marine Corps divers have recovered and identified remains of Suffield native 26-year-old Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon. (Published Friday, Aug. 25, 2017)

Divers have recovered the bodies of all 10 sailors missing after a U.S. Navy destroyer collided with a tanker off the coast of Singapore last week, the Navy said Sunday.

The Navy previously identified eight crew members who were missing as Nathan Findley, Abraham Lopez, Kevin Sayer Bushell, Jacob Daniel Drake, Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., Corey George Ingram, John Henry Hoagland III and Logan Stephen Palmer.

The USS John S. McCain collided with the Alnic MC, a 30,000-ton chemical and oil tanker sailing under the Liberian flag, on Aug. 21 local time in the waters east of the Straits of Malacca, the U.S. 7th Fleet has said.



It was the second deadly collision involving a Navy destroyer and a merchant vessel in a little more than two months. On June 17, the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship off Japan. Seven U.S. sailors died.