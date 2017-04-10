Russian Navy Activity in Europe Now at Cold-War Levels: Admiral | NBC Bay Area
Russian Navy Activity in Europe Now at Cold-War Levels: Admiral

The increased naval activity coincides with the deterioration of the relationship between Russia and the U.S.

    Adam Berry/Getty Images, File
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting to discuss the Ukrainian peace process at the German federal Chancellery in this Oct. 19, 2016, file photo from Berlin, Germany.

    The American warships that launched missiles into Syria last week were sailing in waters that a top military official said haven't seen such high levels of Russian naval activity since the Cold War, NBC News reported.

    Navy Admiral Michelle Howard said seas around Europe, like the Mediterranean Sea where the U.S. launched 59 Tomahawk missiles, are seeing a spike in Russian presence.

    "We're now seeing activity that we didn't even see when it was the Soviet Union," Howard told Reuters.

    The increased naval activity coincides with the deterioration of the relationship between Russia and the United States. Russia's navy is smaller than it was during the Soviet era, but they have increased patrols in the north Atlantic and Arctic regions.

